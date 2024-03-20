Spruce up health facilities at Sujanpur orphanage: NHRC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 19

Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Balkrishan Goel today directed the Welfare Department to improve facilities for the inmates of the Bal Ashram at Sujanpur in the district. He said that the Women and Child Development Department authorities should regularly visit the orphanage to ensure the well-being of the inmates.

Goel inspected kitchen and health, civic and entertainment amenities. He said that officials responsible for the management of the orphanage should improve sports facilities for the inmates so that they could keep themselves physically fit.

He visited the jail located on the outskirts of the town yesterday and directed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri to immediately constitute a health team for regular visits to the jail.

The CMO said that regular visits by health teams would help in checking suicidal tendencies and addressing health issues of the jail inmates. He added that the NHRC’s direction was valuable for the jail inmates to avert psychological and physical conflicts.

