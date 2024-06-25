State’s exports have grown by 62 pc from 2019-23: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, June 24
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today said that the state had become a manufacturing hub for sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, light engineering goods, health, power, telecom and information technology.
“The state exports have increased from Rs 9,822.08 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 17,543.49 crore in 2022-23, marking a rise of 62 per cent. Pharmaceuticals and textiles account for 80 per cent of total exports,” he said after the Exim Bank (Export-Import Bank of India) gave a detailed presentation on possible the export strategy of the state here today.
Sukhu said several efforts had been made to make the state investor friendly. “In the export preparedness, the state ranks 15th overall and second among Himalayan states,” said Sukhu.
The Chief Minister said a medical device park was being developed in Nalagarh of Solan district and a bulk drug park was coming up in Una district. He added that incentives would be provided by the state government to the entrepreneurs for setting up industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial hub.
A medical device park is being established in Nalagarh of Solan district and a bulk drug park is coming up in Una district. The state government will provide incentives to entrepreneurs for setting up industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial hub. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister
