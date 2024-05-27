Sub Lt Sonakshi makes Nurpur proud

Nurpur, May 26
A third-generation officer in the Armed Forces, Sub Lieutenant Sonakshi (22) of Hatli-Jawalan village of Nurpur passed out from the Officers’ Training Naval Academy, Ezhimala, in Kerala on Saturday.
The passing-out parade was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary. After undergoing an
11-month intensive training at the Naval Academy, Sonakshi was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in technical Air Traffic Control.
Her father, after serving in the Army Intelligence for thirty years, retired as Captain in 2021. Her grandfather Bakil Singh (84) also served the Indian Army in the
7-Dogra Regiment, retiring as Naik in 1984.
The 22-year-old, who did her schooling at Army School, Pathankot, is a state-level basketball player. Her father, Captain Gurwant Singh (retd), said she had completed a BTech course in Computer Science Engineering from Punjabi University, Patiala (2019-23).
“Hailing from a family of Armed Forces personnel, she was keen to join the Indian Naval Service, for which she was selected to undergo training at the Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala,” he added.
