Sujanpur fest reflects cultural, social harmony, says Speaker

Hamirpur, March 9
Singers Mannat Noor and Shivjot enthralled the audience at cultural nights of the National Holi Utsav that concluded at Sujanur on Wednesday. Shivjot performed at the event on March 7 and Manant on March 8.
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania was the chief guest on the concluding day. Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said Sujanpur Holi Utsav is known for its colourful grandeur. He said the historical event reflects cultural and social harmony.
Shivjot and Mannat sang their famous tracks and stormed the audience with their energy and enthusiasm. Earlier, folk singer Mamta Bhardwaj and a group of Haryanvi girls performed Malkhamb on the Kala Manch.
Deputy Commissioner Debaswea Banik felicitated the chief guest with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl and a wooden memento of a local temple.
