Sukh Ashray cards given to 31 orphans

Tribune News Service

Una, November 22

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today gave eligibility certificates to 31 orphans under the Sukh Ashray scheme at the mini-secretariat here. He said Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had accorded these beneficiaries the status of ‘Children of the state’ and they were being provided support and care by the state government.

The DC said 182 such children had been identified in Una district, of which 48 cases had been forwarded to the state government for financial assistance. Of these, he said 13 children had already received a total financial assistance of Rs 9.42 lakh for education.

Sharma said the beneficiaries had been informed regarding the privileges pertaining to the scheme.

He said the child development department was the nodal agency for implementing the scheme and people could contact the office for inclusion as beneficiaries.

He said the beneficiaries were entitled to free education, grants for coaching, vocational trainings, construction of houses and marriage, besides financial assistance for starting self-employment ventures. He said the state government would take care of nutrition, clothing and shelter for these children till they attain the age of 27 years.

He said the beneficiaries would be given a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000, adding that they would also be entitled to free air travel and stay in three-star hotels once a year. He said they would also be taken on tours within and outside the state. Children without any land would be allotted 3 biswas of government land for construction of houses, he said.

