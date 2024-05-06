SVEEP events at Keylong Red Cross fair on May 8

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

In view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections, the district administration will organise various activities under the SVEEP programme at the district-level Red Cross Day in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district.

A meeting was organised to plan the events for the district-level Red Cross Day yesterday.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said, “On May 8, a programme would be organised on the Old Rest House premises of Keylong headquarters from 10:30 am. The participation of local women, Mahila Mandals and panchayat representatives would be ensured in the programme. Local delicacies would be served on this occasion.” The DC gave directions to the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the success of the event.

He said with the aim of serving the humanity, a blood donation camp would be organised by the Health Department and free health check-up of for the needy people would be organised by the Health and AYUSH Departments, besides distributing essential medicines.

“A workshop will be organised by the Police Department for drug prevention and awareness,” the DC added.

The DC said in order to increase the voting percentage in Lahaul and Spiti, SVEEP activities would be organised by the district administration on the occasion of Red Cross Day on May 8. Voters will be encouraged to cast their votes on June 1 to strengthen the democracy.

“An awareness rally and a cycle race will also be organised in the Keylong town. Apart from this, a competition of speech, slogan-writing and painting will also be organised for the students of different schools and the participants will also be awarded prizes,” he said.

The DC called upon residents and voluntary organisations to actively participate in the blood donation camp on the occasion of Red Cross Day and come forward to help and serve the needy.

Assistant Commissioner Sankalp Gautam, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Lal, District AYUSH Officer Babita Sharma, Block Development Officer Bavanesh Chadda and other departmental officers were also present in the meeting.

