Tanda medico bags 3rd rank in national quiz

Dharamsala, November 24

Dr Nandita Katoch, a postgraduate student from the Department of Pathology at Dr RP Government Medical College, Tanda, bagged third rank in the National Quiz on Molecular Pathology.

Department of Pathology, AIIMS, Bilaspur, had organised the quiz virtually on November 15.

Students from all over the country participated in the quiz. Students of AIIMS, Delhi, and the PGIMER, Chandigarh, secured the first and second rank, respectively.

Dr RP Government Medical College principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said it was a matter of pride for the college to have achieved the distinction. He added that the students from the Tanda college had been doing well at national and international platforms in the recent past.

