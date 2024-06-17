 Tourist-packed Shimla weighed down by water crisis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Tourist-packed Shimla weighed down by water crisis

Tourist-packed Shimla weighed down by water crisis

Tourist-packed Shimla weighed down by water crisis

The authorities have announced that water will be supplied to residents once in two days.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 16

Even as thousands of tourists have been visiting Shimla daily, the water crisis in the city is getting bad to worse with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) today announcing rationing in all areas. It said water would be supplied to residents after a gap of two days for the time being.

However, residents of some localities of the city, mainly the ones on the periphery, claimed they had already been getting supply after three or four days. “We last received the supply on June 13. Three days have passed, but we haven’t got a drop of water,” said Anjali, a resident of the Lower Khalini area. Similar complaints have poured in from parts of Totu, Sanjauli and Jakhu. “In Totu, we get water after four or five days. It is extremely difficult to perform household chores without water for such a long time,” said Vijender Mehra, a local resident.

The SJPNL, the company which procures and distributes water within the municipal limits of the city, blamed the shortage on the prolonged dry spell that led to a reduction in the water level at all sources of supply schemes.

According to an SJPNL spokesperson, the city was receiving only 33-36 million litres water per day against the requirement of 48 million litres per day, leading to water rationing and supply constraints. “The water level at the sources, especially in the Giri river, has gone down drastically. The situation is even worse than in 2018 when Shimla faced its worst water crisis. We, however, hope the situation will not go out of hand,” the spokesperson said.

“The schedule to provide supply after a gap of two days has been chalked out to ensure equitable distribution of water, especially to the peripheral areas which face the maximum problems,” he said.

The arrival of a large number of tourists has also aggravated the water woes for the locals. At the moment, most of the hotels are packed to capacity, leading to a massive rise in the demand for water. The worrying part is that the water crisis could spiral out of hands if it doesn’t rain in another few days. “We will return to the regular distribution schedule if there’s some rain. But if the dry spell continues, we will have to continue making adjustments,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Ludhiana

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

3
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

4
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

5
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

6
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

7
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

8
Chandigarh

Will take up Kharar issues soon: Kang

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
J & K

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

Rahul terms EVMs ‘black boxes’ after Musk stirs row

Rahul terms EVMs ‘black boxes’ after Musk stirs row


Cities

View All

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp