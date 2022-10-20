Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 19

The tourists are having a gala time frolicking in snow at Rohtang Pass near Manali and venturing ahead to Baralacha and Shinkula Passes in Lahaul and Spiti. The higher reaches of the region received fresh snowfall recently due to which the high mountain passes have donned a white mantle.

Permit is necessary for Rohtang Pass, while tourists can head to Shinkula and Baralacha Pass without permits between 9 am and 3 pm. After the opening of the Atal Tunnel, the tourists can go to Baralacha and Shinkula from Manali and return back the same day.

The 13,058 feet high Rohtang Pass is the first choice of the tourists visiting Manali but with only 1,200 vehicles allowed daily as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and formalities to seek a permit, the tourists are preferring to head towards 16,040 feet high Baralacha Pass in Lahaul valley by crossing the Atal Tunnel to witness snow. The number of tourists going towards Baralacha and Shinkula is more than those visiting the Rohtang Pass.

Keeping in view the inclination of tourists to head towards Baralacha, Himachal Tourism Development Corporation has started its luxury bus service for Baralacha.

Darcha is 101 km from Manali and the Baralacha Pass is on the Leh road is 45 km from Darcha. Tourist places like Patseu, Zingzingbar and Bharatpur City are also the centre of tourist attraction. Shinkula Pass is 40 km from Darcha on the Zanskar-Padum route and it connects border areas of Ladakh to Himachal.

Though the tourists witness snow at Baralacha and Shinkula, there are no adventure activities at these passes unlike Rohtang. The tourist vehicles are not allowed beyond Darcha in adverse weather conditions, which is very frequent in the Lahaul valley. Further there are no basic amenities in Baralacha and tourists have to return to Manali after spending a few moments.

Stay arrangements for tourists are available at Darcha, Jispa, Gemur, Keylong and Sissu in Lahaul. Though the tourism business was not up to the expectation during Dasehra, tourism businessmen are hopeful that the coming Diwali and winter season will be better.

Meanwhile, those associated with the tourism industry have demanded that the cap on vehicles and NGT barrier in Gulaba should be removed now as the traffic to Lahaul was going through the tunnel. They have urged the government to approach the NGT seeking review of its decision of capping the number of vehicles and charging Rs 500 per vehicle to go to the Rohtang Pass. They added that Rohtang Pass was a world famous tourist attraction and efforts should be made to maintain its grandeur. Him Anchal Taxi Operators Union, Manali, had already filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding that the number of vehicles visiting the Rohtang Pass should be raised.