Tracking Heritage Ashapuri temple: Temple that attracts devotees from far and wide

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, April 28

Situated on the highest point of Nagavan near Panchrukhi in Kangra district, Ashapuri temple provides a panoramic view of the snow-clad Dhauladhars and the green valley. The temple is popular among devotees who come with the belief that sincere wishes with a pure heart are fulfilled here.

The temple, which is a protected site with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is made up of sandstone with intricate carvings.

Dedicated to Goddess Ashapuri (symbolic of Shakti), the temple is considered to have been built during the 17th century by Vijay Ram, son of King Chandrabhana of Kangra. A perfect structure in the Nagara style, the temple is adorned with a ‘sikhara’ and is preceded by a ‘mandapa’. It is a good example of structural versatility of the later medieval period, as per the ASI.

Tsering Phunchuk, Superintending Archaeologist, the state head of ASI, told The Tribune: “Owing to the historical, cultural and archaeological importance of the temple, it has been declared a protected monument of national importance by the Government of India.” According to him, the ASI is working on strengthening the roof joints and the general development works which include the repair of the stairs.

Aishwarya Katoch, the present head of the Kangra royal family, has a different take on the history of the temple as he considers it to be one of the oldest in the country. According to him, the idol in the ‘pindi’ form in the sanctum sanctorum together with the scriptures present in the temple are sufficient proofs that the temple is centuries old.

He says Ashapuri Mata has been for generation a great saviour and protector of the treasures kept secretly by the Kangra rulers.

According to him, one of the Islamic invasions to Kangra was averted as the enemy’s army could not withstand a fierce attack by huge red wasps. He adds that it was due to the blessings of Goddess Ashapuri that the enemy had to retreat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra