Trekking to Shikari Devi temple hills banned

Mandi, November 27

The local administration of Thunag has banned trekking expeditions towards hills of Shikari Devi temple, a famous tourist place in Mandi district, from November 20 onwards in view of public safety because of the onset of winter.

Shikari Devi temple is located about 18 km away from Janjehli and is connected by a motorable forest road. It is situated at an altitude of 3,359 metres. There are thick forests on the way to Shikari Devi peak. Being the highest peak of Mandi district, it is called the Crown of Mandi.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Thunag Amit Kalthaik said the decision to ban trekking had been taken as winter had set in and this place can get snow anytime, which may pose a serious threat to the trekkers. This place receives about 10 feet snow every year during winter, denying access to Shikari Devi hills.

“The administration has taken this decision in view of public safety. A notifications has already been issued. The common citizens, tourists and trekkers are advised to follow the instructions of the administration strictly and avoid venturing to high altitude areas of this region to avoid any untoward incident,” the SDM said.

He stated that due to freezing temperatures, frost has started to deposit on the road, which makes driving risky. He said that if any person disobeyed the order, the administration would take necessary action against him. He urged the local residents to inform the administration if they notice any person undertakes Shikari Devi trek so that necessary action can be taken to check public movement to the peak.

