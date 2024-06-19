Two Nepal men held with opium

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

Two Nepal natives have been arrested with 723 gm of opium in Theog subdivision in Shimla district, police said here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Chitra Bahadur (33), who was working as a labourer in Patsari village in Jubbal, and Karan (36), also working as a labourer in Dhadi Ghunsa village in Jubbal. According to police, the Kotkhai police station SHO and staff, who were on a patrol, received a tip-off that two Nepalese were carrying the contraband and plan to sell it in the Nihari area. The police team reached Nihari and spotted two men carrying pink and yellow bags. The police stopped them for checking and seized the contraband from their possession after which they were arrested. Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said a case under Sections 18 and 19 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

#Nepal #Shimla