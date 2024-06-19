Two Nepal men held with opium

Shimla, June 18
Two Nepal natives have been arrested with 723 gm of opium in Theog subdivision in Shimla district, police said here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Chitra Bahadur (33), who was working as a labourer in Patsari village in Jubbal, and Karan (36), also working as a labourer in Dhadi Ghunsa village in Jubbal. According to police, the Kotkhai police station SHO and staff, who were on a patrol, received a tip-off that two Nepalese were carrying the contraband and plan to sell it in the Nihari area. The police team reached Nihari and spotted two men carrying pink and yellow bags. The police stopped them for checking and seized the contraband from their possession after which they were arrested. Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said a case under Sections 18 and 19 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET
Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth
Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days
Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...