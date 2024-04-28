Two women among 3 held with heroin

Nurpur, April 27
The local police intercepted a car near the Dakki bus stop on the Pathankot-Mandi highway last evening and recovered 7.77 gram of heroin (chitta) from the possession of three persons, including two women, travelling in it.
The accused identified as Shammi and Roshni Devi, both residents of Chhanni village, and Naina Devi, a resident of Bharoya village in Indora subdivision. The police arrested them and registered a case under the NDPS Act.
SP, Nurpur, Ashok Ratan said one of the accused, Naina Devi, was a habitual drug peddler and had already been booked seven times between 2015 and 2020.
Man held with 111-gm heroin
Rampur Bushahar: The Kumarsain police arrested a 36-year-old man with 111-gm heroin in Kani Nala near Luhri. A team of the Kumarsain police had laid a naka on Thursday night and during checking of a vehicle, they recovered 111-gm heroin. The accused, Neeraj Kumar of Kashan village of Ani area, has been booked under the NDPS Act. OC
