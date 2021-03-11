US envoy meets Dalai Lama, China livid

Tribune News Service



Dharamsala/New Delhi, May 19

The Dalai Lama on Thursday said the Chinese government had failed to win over the Tibetan people and transform their minds. Instead, the thinking of the Chinese people itself was rapidly changing, he said in a video message after a meeting with US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya at the spiritual leader’s residence in McLeodganj.

China criticised the meeting saying it violated the US’ commitment that “Tibet was part of China and to not support its independence”. “It (US) should not provide any support for separatist activities by the anti-China Dalai (Lama) clique. China will continue to take measures firmly to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not comment. Zeya also met Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other senior officials at the MEA here.

Zeya arrived in Dharamsala to a rapturous welcome from Tibetans on Wednesday and in a brief audience with the Dalai Lama, she conveyed the greetings of US President Joe Biden. She also visited the Central Tibetan Administration and held talks with its Sikyong (political leader) Penpa Tsering.

The senior diplomat was briefed on the parliament-in-exile and introduced to some of its members by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. The last such visit of a US coordinator was in 2016 when then Under Secretary Sarah Sewall visited Dharamsala. The meeting follows a virtual address by the Dalai Lama at a conference on Budh Purnima, organised by the Ministry of Culture.

