Vikramaditya: Will execute Bhubhu Jot tunnel project

Mandi, April 28

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today held a meeting with party workers at Jogindernagar in Mandi district. He urged the party workers to work hard at the grassroot level to ensure party victory on the Mandi seat.

“After becoming MP from the Mandi seat, I will make efforts to make the Mandi parliamentary constituency number one in the context of development in the country. The issues related to development of this parliamentary constituency will be raised with full force,” he told the party workers.

Vikramaditya said that the Bhubhu Jot tunnel was an important development project, which connects the Jogindernagar of Mandi district with Kullu district via Lag Valley. Every possible effort would be made to execute this project so that the people of both the districts benefited, he said.

“The string of relationship, which my father the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had tied with the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency, should never be broken. I will not let it break and our relationship with you will remain equally strong,” he said.

