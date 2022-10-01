Water sports training to NSS students at Pong reservoir

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 30

The Regional Water Sports Centre (RWSC), Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district, has launched water sports courses under which preliminary water sports training would be provided to National Service Scheme (NSS) students of colleges from 16 states across different states. First ten-day double batch of 20 NSS students comprising 10 boys and 10 girls from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will conclude training on October 5.

As per information given by Rakesh Walia, in-charge of the RWSC, there will be eight double batches and 320 NSS students were being imparted special 10-day water sports training. He said the last water sports course would end on November 10. “During the training, the RWSC is also providing board, lodging and medical facilities to the trainees,” he added.

This sports activity has been initiated by the Union Ministry of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with the Regional Directors, NSS of the respective states. A team of water sports’ trainers of the RWSC comprising Deepak Thakur, Sanjiv Kumar and Vikrant Bhatia has been imparting training in swimming, kayaking, sculling, sailing and water surfing to the NSS College students under the supervision of Rakesh Walia.

In the second batch scheduled to commence on October 6 as many as 20 participants each from Goa and Bihar will join the preliminary water sports course.

