Water sports training to NSS students at Pong reservoir

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 30
The Regional Water Sports Centre (RWSC), Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district, has launched water sports courses under which preliminary water sports training would be provided to National Service Scheme (NSS) students of colleges from 16 states across different states. First ten-day double batch of 20 NSS students comprising 10 boys and 10 girls from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will conclude training on October 5.
As per information given by Rakesh Walia, in-charge of the RWSC, there will be eight double batches and 320 NSS students were being imparted special 10-day water sports training. He said the last water sports course would end on November 10. “During the training, the RWSC is also providing board, lodging and medical facilities to the trainees,” he added.
This sports activity has been initiated by the Union Ministry of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with the Regional Directors, NSS of the respective states. A team of water sports’ trainers of the RWSC comprising Deepak Thakur, Sanjiv Kumar and Vikrant Bhatia has been imparting training in swimming, kayaking, sculling, sailing and water surfing to the NSS College students under the supervision of Rakesh Walia.
In the second batch scheduled to commence on October 6 as many as 20 participants each from Goa and Bihar will join the preliminary water sports course.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive