With special ability, kids do 7-km Triund trek in a day

Dharamsala, March 27

Forty-five differently abled children and their parents completed the 7-km Triund trek in Dharamsala today.

The children participated in a five-day workshop organised by Chinmaya Organisation for Rural Development (CORD), an NGO for

teachers of specially abled children.

Executive members of Sense India International’s national network — Udaan, Prayas and Abhiprenna participated in the workshop.

The completion of the trek by the children, with the help of their parents and teachers, was termed as an exemplary achievement by CORD.

In a press release issued here, CORD said despite their disability, the specially abled children exhibited their

determination and completed the Triund trek of Dhauladhars in one day, which was no less than a feat.

If a person had the courage and desire to do something, then he could achieve anything with his will power, the press release read.

“We get to learn this from the participants. CORD is working as a State Resource Centre for deaf and blind persons in collaboration with Sense India International. So far, 14 deaf blind people have joined CORD’s community-based inclusion and development program. Through CORD, parents of deaf and blind children of the state, and non-government organisations can contact them for their rehabilitation,” the release added.

