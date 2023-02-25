World Bank prez nominee studied at St Edward's

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

Ajay Banga (63), who has been nominated by the US Government as the next president of World Bank, is an alumnus of Saint Edward’s School, Shimla. He completed his education from the school in 1975 when his father, Lt Gen Harbhajan Singh Banga, was posted here.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Indian-origin Banga as the president of the World Bank. If confirmed by the board of directors of the World Bank, Banga, vice-president of General Atlantic, would be the first Indian-American to lead this prestigious international institution.

There are many alumni from Saint Edward’s School, who have served on top posts in the country, including first Chief of Defence staff (CDS), late General Bipin Rawat.