Youth arrested with ‘chitta’

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala: The Kangra Police have arrested a 30-year old man yesterday from ‘Bheem Tilla’, a monument park under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), near Chetru. While patrolling, the police team saw a suspicious-looking man. They quickly caught him and found 5.82-gm ‘chitta’ in his possession. The accused was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was put behind the bars at the Gaggal police station. Later, the youth was produced before the magistrate at the Kangra court where he was sent to police remand for three days.Kumar.

