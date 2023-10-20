Best Offshore Sportsbooks With Best Odds (2023)

Best Offshore Sportsbooks: Top 10 Sports Betting Sites With The Best Odds in 2023

Bet on sports in the United States at the most reputable and very best offshore sportsbooks that guarantee your safety and provide a full range of betting options.

Offshore sportsbooks offer players from the US many opportunities to bet on their favorite sports. The best betting sites are filled with various bonuses and opportunities for gamers worldwide. Through our research, we’ve created a list of the best offshore sportsbooks that can help both rookie and veteran players find the one that suits them the most. Of course, each sportsbook on this list has pros and cons, but we’ve decided to put BetOnline at the very top.

Top 10 Sports Betting Sites that Accept US Players

BetOnline: Overall Best Offshore Sportsbook Everygame: Weekly Promotions and Bonuses BetNow: Offers a Wide Amount of Betting Types Sportsbetting: Various Unique Promotions Lucky Block: Anonymous Sportsbook With Many Markets Jazzsports: Sportsbook with unique features BetUS: The best of US sports betting MyBookie: Your betting haven Mega Dice: First Telegram sportsbook BUSR: Best Horse Racing opportunities

Offshore sportsbooks with the best Odds ranked and Reviewed

1. BetOnline: Up to 50% with your first deposit up to $1,000

When it comes to online gaming, innovation and novelty are valued. However, BetOnline has been around for more than 20 years, and has been regarded as one of the best offshore sportsbooks available to US players for a reason. In terms of betting on sports, they have more opportunities than the majority of online sportsbooks.

During the NFL season, you can likely find hundreds of options for betting, but they aren’t only tied to the most popular sports such as American Football, basketball, and soccer. They go a step further to cover less popular sports such as snooker or darts. But don’t be surprised that they also allow betting on politics and entertainment.

You can also bet on matches and games that are weeks into the future. They favor underdogs, but you can easily check the odds for each market. Gamers get a bonus of 50% up to $1000 for their first deposit, with the minimum being 55$.

In terms of payment options, they are versatile, as they allow both credit cards and cryptocurrencies. However, credit card deposits are accompanied by a fee of 9.75%, which makes cryptocurrencies much more favorable. Transactions made via cryptocurrencies are usually processed instantly, but they can take up to a day.

Pros:

Certified and Reputable

One of the highest number of markets supported

Various payment options

Cons:

High requirement for the welcome bonus

Doesn’t have a mobile application

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 50% Up to $1,000 for their first deposit

CRYPTO100

10x

$20

Crypto (Bitcoin and 14 altcoins. Credit and debit cards Cashier’s check Wire Transfer Bank Wire Transfer Money Order/Person to Person Deposit



2. Everygame: 50% Sign-up bonus up to $1,000

With more than 20 years of experience, Everygame is another veteran in the online casino industry. As soon as you enter their website you will notice a super-intuitive betting interface that makes the betting experience enjoyable and seamless.

Among offshore betting sites, Everygame has one of the best betting markets including a wide array of different sports. We can start listing popular sports such as UFC, Soccer, and Volleyball, but they also extend to horse racing, motorsports, cricket, and various other sports. Of course, you can also try out your luck placing bets on the stock market, entertainment, or political affairs.

Everygame will surprise you on your first three deposits with a 100% bonus of up to $250. This can make your betting opportunities much more interesting. To make a deposit, you can go the traditional route, by using bank cards or you can utilize some of the common cryptocurrencies. The minimal deposit is $25 and it’s capped at $2,500.

The minimal withdrawal limit is also $25, and the maximum limit depends on the payout options. Whatever choice you make, you can expect that the transactions will be processed within 24 hours.

Pros

Excellent interface

Bonuses on the first three deposits

Bonuses for NBA and NFL

Cons

The mobile app lacks a sportsbook feature

Not many betting markets

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 50% match crypto bonus up to $1,000 CRYPTO1K 8x $20 Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express Lightning Bitcoin Bitcoin BitcoinCash Litecoin Payz Paysafe EZeeWallet

3. BetNow: 50% Sign-Up crypto bonus up to $500

Finding the perfect offshore sports betting opportunity that will satisfy all types of players is nearly impossible. BetNow is an offshore sportsbook that doesn’t support as many markets and sports as other choices on the list, but it makes up for it by offering a better selection of bets on futures, halftime, and quarters. This makes it much better than the competition if you’re looking for depth.

For example, Betnow doesn’t offer betting opportunities on cricket or rugby in the US, but it has a selection of lesser-known international leagues and a selection of horse races around the world. Unfortunately, BetNow doesn’t support dog races, but you can find Football, Basketball, Tennis, MMA, Boxing, and some of the other more popular North American sports.

BetNow's design is unique, but a bit basic. However, it’s unlikely that you will find it hard to navigate toward your sports of choice. New players interested in crypto betting can find an amazing Sign-up bonus of 50% match crypto bonus up to $500 with a low wagering requirement of 10x.

Furthermore, there are weekly NHL, MLB, and NBA competitions allowing users to win up to $10,000. The deposit options cover some of the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, as well as the usual credit card and Person 2 Person options.

Minimum and maximum deposit options depend on the choice that you make. Withdrawals aren’t accompanied by any fees. Unfortunately, BetNow is one of the slower choices in terms of payment among top offshore sportsbooks.

Pros:

Weekly Sports competitions

Various deposit options

Wide variety of betting options

Cons:

Doesn’t support dog races

Some popular sports are lacking

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 50% up to $500 match crypto bonus BN50 10x $20 Visa, Mastercard, or American Express), Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Money Gram.

4. Sportsbetting: 100% up to $500 (2x for $1k total) Welcome Bonus

In various terms Sportsbetting.ag, even though not as popular as some of the other offshore sportsbooks on the list, is just as good as BetOnline or Everygame. When it comes to markets, Sportsbetting.ag users can choose to bet on the most popular sports on over 20 markets. Users can bet on auto racing, cricket, and darts but also on more popular sports. Live betting options are also available on Sportsbetting.ag.

New users might prefer Sportsbetting.ag over some other choices on the list as they have a useful help center. Sportsbook 101 section can help rookies understand the basic betting principles, but it can also help veteran players get used to the Sportsbetting.ag features.

In terms of payment options, Sportsbetting.ag has some of the most versatile choices regarding crypto. Users can make payments using 17 different cryptocurrencies, including some of the most popular ones such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The welcoming bonus offers two 100% match bonuses up to $500—for $1,000 total, which makes Sportsbetting.ag an attractive choice. Although not as high-quality as BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag is comparable to it in many aspects. The minimum deposit is $20 while the maximum withdrawal is as much as $100,000 for cryptocurrencies. The majority of crypto transactions on Sportsbetting.ag are processed within 24 hours.

Pros:

Various markets

Help section

Wide range of games

Cons:

Poor design

Isn’t mobile friendly

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 100% up to $500 (2x for $1,000 total) DOUBLEUP 14x $20 Visa, Mastercard, Discover Card, American Express, Money Orders, Skrill, Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, USD stablecoin, bank wire, cashier’s check, EcoPayz, person-to-person transfer

5. Lucky Block: 200% up to $10,000 + 50 FS First Deposit bonus

If you had the opportunity to play online casinos, you’ve probably heard about Lucky Block. They have been critically ranked by Bitcoincasinos.com as the best Bitcoin casino and sportsbook of 2023.

Indeed, Lucky Block is among the offshore betting sites with the highest amount of covered markets. This number goes above 30, which makes it twice as high as the average. Keep in mind that even the best offshore sportsbooks have around 20.

This offshore gambling website allows placing bets on sports such as Alpine skiing, baseball, eFighting, and kabaddi. There’s no reason to mention more popular sports, as it is obvious that Lucky Block has that covered as well. The advantage of Lucky Block is that it offers anonymous wagering and signing up.

Due to its privacy-first policy, Lucky Block is a no KYC casino that doesn’t require any ID verification for users to start placing bets. Withdrawals on Lucky Block are processed instantly, making it quite reliable and attractive for both rookie and veteran users.

With the minimum deposit of $20, users are eligible for a 200% up to $10,000 Sports Sign-up Offer. This bonus is amazing, but the bonuses offered by BetOnline are definitely more useful and attractive.

Pros:

Reliable crypto transactions

Allows Anonymous betting

One of the largest numbers of betting markets

Cons:

Players from some regions require a VPN

No horse racing

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods Sign-up Offer 200% up to $10,000 + 50 FS N/A 6x for each 10% bonus increment $20 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Cardano, Tron, BNB, Ripple, debit/credit card, wire transfer, Apple/Google Pay

6. Jazzsports: 100% up to a $3,500 Sign-Up Bonus

As soon as you open Jazzports’ website, you can notice multiple helpful features that will accompany you on your betting journey. Although not as thorough as some of the other offshore sportsbooks, Jazzsports covers a large number of markets.

You can bet on Boxing, Soccer, Hockey, Golf, but also on a variety of other sports. What’s interesting about Jazzsports is that it's up-to-date with the current happenings in the world. We’ve all seen the news about the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Jazzports decided to award users that participate in betting in the future Chiefs/Jets game can receive a 10% extra payout or a 10% cashback.

Jazzports has a reload bonus, and crypto welcome bonus, but also a helpful 100% up to $3,500 Sports Sign-up bonus with a wager requirement of 12x. Among top offshore sportsbooks, Jazzports supports all the common payment methods.

Users can make deposits using credit cards, eWallets, crypto, P2P, or a wire transfer, and the minimal deposit for all of them except crypto is $100. Of course, crypto has a lower deposit limit, starting at $50. All of the deposit methods are free of any fees just like withdrawals. However, withdrawals are limited to $5,000 per week.

Pros:

Various bonuses

Helpful features

Special promotions

Cons:

Limited live-betting opportunities

Website is poorly designed

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 100% up to $3,500 Sports Sign-up bonus N/A 12x $20 BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DASH, Skrill, Money Gram, Visa, Mastercard, P2P, Ria

7. BetUS: 200% up to $5,000 First crypto deposit bonus

While there are many more sports supported by BetUS, if we focus only on Soccer, basketball, baseball, and ice hockey, we can find various international leagues. From South America to Canada to Europe, players can find various betting opportunities. The total number of markets on BetUS is 20.

BetUS also allows betting on more niche sports such as eSports, boxing, darts, and a couple more. Those who are interested in delving deeper into both popular or niche bets can find BetUS TV and Locker Room of great help. Here, players can find TV talk shows, articles, news and commentaries on various sports.

While some of the best offshore sportsbooks lacked horse races, BetUS allows multiple betting options, races, and tracks. Live betting options in BetUS are also amazing, as they span for more than 100 games on a daily basis.

Although their sign-up bonus requires a relatively high deposit of $100, it grants users 200% up to $5,000 on their first crypto deposit. The wagering requirement is 15x, which is also high, but there are a lot of other bonuses that you might find useful on BetUS.

Users are limited to making deposits through either crypto or credit cards, but these two options should satisfy the majority of players. The minimum deposits are 10$ and 20$ respectively. Unfortunately, payout speeds are a little slower. Crypto transactions can take up to 48 hours to be processed.

Pros:

Great source of information via BetUS TV

Live betting opportunities

Multiple Bonuses

Cons:

Slow transactions

Limited deposit options

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 200% up to $5,000 JOIN200 15x 100$ credit card, debit card, or cryptocurrencies

8. MyBookie: 50% up to $1,000 First Deposit Bonus

This offshore gambling website is among the most reputable sportsbooks you can find. MyBookie has prop bets, markets, and reload bonuses worth up to $1,250 which are all attractive to both rookie and veteran bettors.

It’s unlikely that you can’t find a certain sport on MyBookie, as they offer a selection of more than 25 sports in total. Furthermore, MyBookie also has a wide selection of horse races you can bet on with an 8% rebate. You can also make bets on obscure topics such as who will land on Mars first, but also on politics, entertainment and other popular topics.

MyBookie has nearly 20 markets to choose from they offer a 50% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus with a 10x wagering requirement. bettors that are looking for long-term bonuses might get into MyBookie’s loyalty program, which is unfortunately invite only.

You can go for traditional routes to making deposits such as Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, and Person to Person or you can use cryptocurrencies. The minimal deposit for crypto is $25, with a maximum of $5000. Thankfully, there are no payout fees on MyBookie and the payments are processed within a few days.

Pros:

Loyalty program

Various bonuses

Large number of markets

Cons:

VIP program is by invite only

Minimum deposit for bonus is high

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 50% up to $1,000 Sign-Up MYB50 10x 50$ Visa, Mastercard, ACH, Bitcoin, Person-to-Person, eCheck, Bank Wire

9. Mega Dice: 200% up to 1 BTC first crypto deposit bonus

Just like Lucky Block, Mega Dice is an anonymous sportsbook that allows you to place bets either on their online platform, or through a Telegram bot. Mega Dice is the first online sportsbook and casino to partner up with the Telegram app, revolutionizing online betting.

Their sportsbook is beginner-friendly, allowing users to navigate through various sports markets with ease. There are more than twenty sports markets that Mega Dice supports, ranging from most popular to niche sports. Players can easily navigate through the sportsbook, filtering games by their start date or sport.

This sportsbook offers pre-match and in-play odds allowing players to make bets however they like. Of course, more popular sports and leagues will have much more competitive odds than games such as darts and table tennis.

Players don’t have to provide their personal info. They can make an account using only an email address and password. Deposits are streamlined through a partnership with Wallet Connect, allowing players to connect popular third-party crypto wallets and make their deposits. Bettors can make deposits via Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum or by using other popular cryptocurrencies.

Users will be welcomed with a Sports Sign-up Offer that gives a 200% up to 1 BTC bonus with a wagering requirement of 40x.

Pros:

Telegram Casino

Around 25 sports markets

Quick and Anonymous transactions

Cons:

Some regions require a VPN

50% sports betting bonus weighting

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods 200% up to 1 BTC Sports Sign-Up N/A 40x $10 Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash

10. BUSR: 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,500

This sportsbook isn’t as popular as BetOnline or Lucky Block, but they are just as legit. Besides the sportsbook, they also have a wide range of slot games. BUSR has a great coverage of popular sports leagues in the US. This includes basketball, baseball, football and hockey, and you can likely find their odds satisfiable.

However, those that are interested in placing bets on more alternative markets such as eSports can also find BUSR attractive. What’s really drawing attention to BUSR is their amount of horse racing opportunities. At any time, they cover around 300 racing tracks in over 50 different horse racing markets.

For payment options, you can find more than 20 different ways of making deposits. Of course, crypto enthusiasts are the luckiest in the bunch, as BUSR supports Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, and a couple more popular cryptocurrencies. Traditional methods aren’t excluded, allowing bettors to make deposits via Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer, ACH, Money Gram or phone transfer.

Maximum deposits don’t go beyond $1,000 for crypto and card. While BUSR doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, you can make bets using your mobile devices via their website. It’s optimized for mobile phones, granting you a seamless experience.

For horse racing, you can find an amazing bonus of $150 Racebook Bonus that has an incredibly small wagering requirement of 1x. However, if you’re interested in sports, you are met with a 100% match up to $1,500 with the requirement of 20x.

Pros:

Great horse racing opportunities

Various payment options

Great bonuses

Cons:

High deposit requirement for bonuses

Lack of a mobile app

Deposit Bonus Bonus Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payment Methods $150 Racebook Bonus N/A 1x $100 VISA, Mastercard, Moneygram, Bank Wires (ACH), peer-to-peer, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, and a couple other cryptocurrencies.

How We Selected the Best Offshore Betting Sites

Among hundreds of offshore betting sites you might wonder how we decided to put these ten on the list. The process of selecting the best offshore sportsbooks doesn’t happen blindly as we decided to consider some key aspects.

While each offshore sportsbook has unique features and opportunities, there are general traits that players are looking for before they make their choice. Some of the sites on the list have better sports markets, yet they lack in bonuses, which balances them out.

Sports Markets

One of the most important traits of top offshore sportsbooks is the amount of sports markets it supports. Some sites from the list focus on the most popular sports in the world, while others have a more diversified approach.

Starting off with traditional sports which are the most popular. The majority of offshore sportsbooks will offer to make bets on soccer, basketball, American football, baseball, tennis and hockey. These sports allow for bettors to bet on individual players or on match outcomes.

Less popular sports, yet with a loyal audience are fighting sports. Most popular fighting sports are certainly boxing and MMA, allowing users to make bets on the method of victory, winner or on specific rounds. Of course, some sportsbooks offer more niche fighting sports such as Muay Thai, which are harder to find.

Races have always been popular for individuals who love sports betting. Two of the most common types of races are horse and Greyhound betting. Bets include win, place, show, exacta, trifecta or some more exotic bets. In the category of racing, motorsports are also common, although not as popular as the previous two types.

Less popular team sports such as rugby, cricket and ice hockey are also common on this list. They allow placing bets on match outcomes, handicaps, and specific player performances. On the other hand, individual sports such as golf, cycling and athletics allow similar bets. In individual sports you can bet on event winners, records, and specific performances.

The last category of a variety of sports include eSports, politics and entertainment, as well as unique opportunities. We’ve mentioned examples of casinos allowing to bet on Taylor Swift’s presence on a game, or placing a bet on what will be the first country to land on Mars.

Besides the very top offshore sportsbooks choices such as those from this list, bettors can expect usually around 15 different markets. Along with sports markets, we’ve also considered the amount of different sports and leagues a site supports.

Taking into account these various types of sports, we’ve decided to rank sportsbooks. Of course, there are amazing sportsbooks that don’t offer unique betting opportunities such as darts, eSports, or cricket, yet have incredible bonuses or opportunities for NBA or Premier League bets. But, if a sportsbook has niche sports at their disposal, that is certainly an advantage.

Bonuses and Promotions

Just like with online casinos, players are motivated to start making bets if they are greeted with bonuses. It’s even better if their betting journey is accompanied with bonuses as they bet. Since they are an important motivator, bonuses, and promotions are also a trait that it’s worth looking into before choosing an offshore gambling site.

Common Sportsbook bonuses include:

Sign-Up Bonus: Giving users a bonus once they make their first deposit

No Deposit: Granting player bonus money

Reload bonus: Offering bettors a bonus when they reload their account

Cashback bonus: Retrieves losses to the bettor partially

Loyalty Programs: Regular awards for bettors that are playing for longer time periods

The majority of the websites from the list supported bettors by giving them a percentage bonus once they made their first deposit. These bonuses have requirements in terms of wagering and minimum deposit.

Some gaming sites have simply unfair terms, but the top offshore sportsbooks from this list usually have acceptable conditions. Along with bonuses and promotions, VIP and Loyalty programs are also a fine addition.

License and Security

Even though an offshore gambling site might have amazing bonuses and betting opportunities, if they aren’t legitimate, it’s of no use. Security and licenses should be the first characteristic you need to look up before you make an account there.

Licensed sportsbooks and casinos are regulated by a legitimate authority, ensuring that the betting and gaming experiences are safe and fair. Unlicensed websites might be legit, but you should stick to those that are licensed.

Most reputable licenses include :

Malta Gaming Authority,

Kahnawake Gaming Commission,

Isle of Man Gambling License

Curacao gambling license,

And a wide variety of others.

Furthermore, when leaving payment info, you need to understand whether the sportsbook’s website has encrypted connection. This is ensured via an SSL protocol, and you can check it near your URL address bar.

Payment Options

When it comes to payment options, bettors are looking for opportunities that ensure a reliable and quick experience. Whether they are making a deposit or a withdrawal, there shouldn’t be any uncertainties and pain points.

There are various options to make a payment, they are commonly credit or debit cards, cryptocurrencies, wire transfer, Person 2 Person, eWallets, and various others. However, users usually prefer cryptocurrencies or credit and debit cards.

It’s great if offshore betting platforms offer as many different payment options as possible. However, it’s also important to consider their minimum and maximum deposits and withdrawals, as these can be crucial for your experience. Furthermore, you should do your research on the transaction speed of the platform you’re looking into.

Cryptocurrencies usually offer the fastest withdrawal speeds and they usually don’t have any fees accompanying them.

Mobile Compatibility

Bettors aren’t restricted to placing bets and tracking results on their desktop computers. The majority of the betting sites from this list offer some form of mobile compatibility. Allowing users to place bets on the go is an amazing feature.

Some sportsbooks on this list have mobile apps, which are the best way to ensure a great gaming experience for users on their iPhone and Android devices. Others don’t have apps, but they make up for it by making their websites optimized for mobile devices.

Sportsbook sites rarely don’t have any level of mobile compatibility. However, those sites that have apps for mobile devices have a significant advantage.

Types of bets and Odds Formats

The most common types of bets on offshore sportsbooks include Moneyline, Point Spread, Over/Under, prop bets, Parlays, and Futures. Furthermore, there are three odds formats Decimal, Fractional, and Moneyline odds.

Each bet type caters to a certain type of bettor.

Why is BetOnline the Best Offshore Betting Site?

Once you understand what are the most important characteristics of offshore betting sites, we can proceed with explaining why BetOnline is at the very top of this list. BetOnline has one of the largest selection of sports markets.

They have more than 20 sports markets, cover niche sports, and feature various bonuses for both new and regular bettors. You can expect quick transaction times using credit cards or cryptocurrencies, and they offer great experience on both desktop and mobile devices.

The easy-to-use layout of their website helps bettors find the market that they are interested in with ease. There are a couple of aspects of BetOnline that can be considered as downsides, such as credit card deposit fees and the lack of live streaming.

However, BetOnline has survived for decades and it’s been always among the very top choices for bettors and gamers. With the exception of those few flaws, BetOnline offers everything that you might want from one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Why Should You Use Offshore Sportsbooks?

With various types of online sportsbooks, you might wonder why you should choose those that are offshore. These sportsbooks are popular for multiple reasons that can be brought down to the fact that they offer various advantages compared to other options.

Since offshore sportsbooks usually have lower fees than regular sportsbooks, they are giving that money to their users. An amazing characteristic of offshore sportsbooks is advantageous bonuses. They usually have bigger bonuses that have lower wagering requirements.

You can take Bovada for example, as it offers a 75% crypto bonus of up to $750 which comes with a small wagering requirement of only 5x. The same logic that’s used for bonuses can be applied to odds.

Offshore sportsbooks usually have better odds. Furthermore, they are reliable and allow bettors to make fast transactions utilizing cryptocurrencies or credit cards. BetOnline, our top choice, leverages the advantages of blockchain to make instant payouts to its users.

The main reasons why you should include offshore sportsbooks include:

Better bonuses

Reliability

Lower wagering requirements for bonuses

International leagues

The term "offshore" refers to nothing more than the fact that these sportsbooks operate in a country relative to the bettor's position. For example, California doesn’t allow sports betting but yet there are still many online sportsbooks that accept bets from California.

These sportsbooks operate under the legal jurisdiction of the country where they are based. This can lead to some ambiguities in laws and regulations, usually related to the location of the bettor. The problem with offshore sportsbooks is that some countries and jurisdictions have much stricter regulations and ensure that the platforms are safe.

Other countries might be problematic. In both situations, it’s up to the bettor to do research and ensure that their experience will be safe and sound. The great aspect of offshore sportsbooks is that they provide international sports markets and betting opportunities. For example, sportsbooks stationed in Eastern Europe might not allow you to place bets on an Argentinian league. Offshore sportsbooks bridge these gaps.

The downside of offshore sportsbooks is that it can be troublesome for bettors to solve disputes regarding payouts. It’s crucial for bettors as well to inform themselves about the laws and regulations in their own country.

Comparison of the Top 5 Offshore Sportsbooks

A comprehensive explanation on the offshore sportsbooks is great. However, it’s still important to take a look at each of them side by side.

BetOnline

You can find everything you want on BetOnline in terms of sports betting. Large number of sports markets, tons of bonuses, and also payment options that will satisfy the majority of bettors. You can’t make a mistake with BetOnline.

Everygame

In terms of most popular sports in the United States, Everygame offers best odds. If you’re looking to make bets on NBA or NFL, Everygame will have you covered. They have an excellent interface, and a wide variety of bonuses. You will have bonuses on your first three deposits, as well as regular promotions as the time progresses.

BetNow

BetNow is a sports betting platform that goes in depth with various betting types and varieties. It has a good amount of sports markets but they are more focused on depth. They have interesting NHL, MLB, and NBA competitions that might attract people who follow these sports regularly.

Sportsbetting

This platform has some of the less popular sports such as auto racing, cricket, darts but also the big four. Sportsbetting.ag.ag also has a live betting feature, allowing you to make bets while the game or a match still lasts. They offer cryptocurrency payment options using as much as 17 different cryptocurrencies, and the transactions are quick and reliable.

Lucky Block

This offshore gaming site has been popular with slots players and gamers since it offers various features because of its Telegram integration. However, they also have a sportsbook with one of the largest amount of covered sports markets which stands at more than 30. They allow for anonymous betting, and have interesting bonuses.

Tips for Using Offshore Betting Sites

Having a basic understanding of sports you’re going to place bets on is essential. However, when choosing and placing those bets you should be aware of some of the unique aspects of offshore betting sites.

Sign Up Only With Reputable Sportsbooks

It’s likely that there are many hidden gems among offshore betting sites. However, betting through reliable and reputable platforms is highly advised. You shouldn’t leave your personal, let alone financial data, to sportsbooks that haven’t been confirmed as legit.

Reputable sportsbooks aren’t only more secure, but they are usually popular for a reason. The quality of your experience placing bets on BetOnline is much more positive than betting on a random sportsbook.

If you do decide to choose a less popular sportsbook, do your best to explore their history and customer experiences. Bettors can find casinos licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, Kahnawake Gaming Commission, United Kingdom Gambling Commission, Curacao, and various other regulatory bodies. If a sports betting platform is licensed by a commission that’s unknown to you, you should do your research.

Furthermore, make sure that the websites where you leave your personal info are encrypted via SSL protocols.

Understand the Sports Betting Lingo:

Sports betting includes special lingo. While you can always go with placing simple bets, e.g Manchester will win against Liverpool, understanding all of your possibilities can be much more interesting.

Before you make your wagers, understand all the associated terms with sports betting and ensure that there aren’t any ambiguities. Furthermore, if you make wagers that you don’t exactly understand, you’re at risk of losing money.

In conclusion, there are multiple reasons why you should go over the phrases and terms related to sports betting, and understanding them always leads to a better experience for you.

Practice Responsible Gaming

A large emphasis needs to be put on being responsible whenever betting is discussed. People can suffer large amounts of financial and emotional stress if they aren’t making their bets responsibly.

One way to ensure that you aren’t losing too much money is to set a daily or weekly limit. This way, you won’t spend more money than you initially planned. Exceeding the mentioned limit can only mean that you should take some rest from placing bets, and reconsider your tactics.

The majority of best offshore sportsbooks have some type of tool that will help you set your limits and warn you once you exceed them.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

Where offshore sportsbooks beat their competition is certainly the amount and types of bonuses they offer. These fair bonuses increase your chances of winning larger sums than you would without them.

Make sure that you maximize those bonuses and devise a strategy. There’s no reason to avoid those bonuses, as they can only bring you benefits in your betting experience.

Still Looking for the Best Offshore Sportsbook?

This article should help you make an informed choice when it comes to top offshore sportsbooks. More importantly, it will help you understand why are some online sportsbooks better than others and how to choose them.

BetOnline offers more than 20 sports markets, various popular and niche sports, and a plethora of helpful features for both rookie and veteran bettors. However, you won’t be disappointed by any of the websites from this list.

While BetOnline is the overall best on this list, you won’t regret trying out some other choices from this list. You might even find sportsbooks that are ranked lower than BetOnline to suit your style better.

Frequently Asked Questions about Offshore Sportsbooks

Once you notice the advantages of offshore sportsbooks, you might have some general questions about them. However, you shouldn’t be worried about any ambiguities that you might have as they will be quickly resolved.

Offshore gambling sites aren’t all that different from regular gaming websites, except that they usually have better odds.

Are Offshore Sports Betting Sites Safe?

The most obvious question that individuals have before they start making their online bets is whether a platform is safe. Licensed offshore betting sites are just as safe as any other gaming platform. You should always do your research and see whether bettors have complained about a certain casino in the past.

What is an Offshore Sportsbook?

Offshore sportsbooks are sports betting platforms that operate in a country different from where the bettor is located. They usually allow bettors worldwide to make deposits and enjoy time betting. Offshore sportsbooks allow bettors from countries where sports betting is restricted or heavily regulated.

What is the Best Offshore Online Sports Betting Site?

At the very top of top offshore sportsbooks we’ve put BetOnline. This offshore betting site has earned its place because of its versatility and reputation. They are not only an amazing online casino platform, but their sportsbook options are extensive.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. The Tribune does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune doesn't encourage/ promote such practices by any means. In case of any dispute or clarification, please to write to the content owner.

#United States of America USA