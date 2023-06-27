 Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success : The Tribune India

Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success

Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success


Toronto, 26 June - In the rapidly evolving landscape of advanced technology, businesses are increasingly turning to chat GPT as a means to engage with B2B and B2C consumers. However, as the year 2023 unfolds, it has become apparent that relying solely on off-the-shelf chat GPT solutions is no longer enough to ensure business excellence. Today, the key to standing out from the competition lies in developing custom models built on top of large language models, creating a formidable entry barrier for rivals.

Implementing such a strategy may sound straightforward in theory, but in practice, it demands meticulous planning and unwavering effort. According to the MIT Technology Review Insights CIO Vision 2025 report, an astonishing 72% of organizations consider data to be the greatest challenge in the realm of AI. Furthermore, 68% emphasize the critical importance of unifying data platforms for effective analytics and AI applications. These statistics underscore the significance of data annotation and labeling, with many businesses already gaining a considerable advantage over their competitors by prioritizing these practices.

Mr. Pratap Chowdary Potakamuri, CEO of Opporture, shared his insights on the pivotal role data plays in AI implementation, stating, "Our consulting experience reveals that businesses who have embraced data annotation and labeling have gained a significant advantage over their rivals." At Opporture, we understand the complexities involved in seamlessly integrating AI into your business processes. From identifying areas for improvement to showcasing automation capabilities, we specialize in manually running processes, underscoring the power of automation. Moreover, we are committed to training AI models that automate the majority of tasks while upholding stringent quality control measures.

As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, Chat GPT remains a powerful tool with immense potential.

However, in 2023, the true winners will be the businesses that go beyond the ordinary and develop customized models, overcoming the data challenges that lie ahead. Opporture is your trusted partner, offering a comprehensive solution that propels your business toward unparalleled success.

Mrs. Deborah Rani Beera, Executive Director of Opporture, emphasized the importance of stepping up your game and harnessing the power of customized AI models. She stated, "Now is the time to prepare your business to conquer the competition and unleash the full potential of Chat GPT."

About Opporture:

Opporture is at the forefront of AIES (Artificial Intelligence Enabling Services), focusing on developing, training, and reinforcing AI models. The company has played a pivotal role in assisting numerous unicorns in implementing AI services within their ML-Ops frameworks. Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback and Human in the loop AI services are among the exceptional offerings provided by Opporture. Among their other offerings, Opporture also delivers AI-enabled content solutions from Content Creation, Content Moderation, Content Tagging & Labeling to Content Distribution and Transformation.

Is your business ready to seize the opportunities of 2023 with chat GPT? Join forces with Opporture today and unlock new frontiers of success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Address:

439 University Ave 5th Floor Toronto, ON M5G 1Y8, Canada

Phone Number: +1 (581) 222-6622

Email: [email protected]

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/ author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

2
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

3
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

4
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

5
Himachal

Traffic chaos on Shimla highway irks motorists

6
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

7
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

8
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

9
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

10
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Will also visit Churachandpur, a stronghold of the Kuki trib...

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann said these teachers will be entitled to an increment of...

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting World Cup cricket matches

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

Said it was for the first time after the construction of the...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman RK Arora in money-laundering case

ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman RK Arora in money-laundering case

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Gurugram: Unsafe tower in Chintels Paradiso cordoned off after balcony found ‘sagging’

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala