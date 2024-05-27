 Gold Loan in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Gold Loan in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends

Gold Loan in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends

Gold Loan in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends


In the expansive financial landscape of India, one segment that has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity is the gold loan market. This growth is not a sudden phenomenon but a result of several factors that have been at play for years. The most significant among these is the deep-rooted trust that Indians have in gold as an asset. Gold is not just seen as a precious metal but also as a reliable source of funds during times of financial need. This trust, combined with the ease and convenience offered by gold loans, has led to an increase in the number of people opting for this type of loan.

A gold loan is a secured loan where borrowers pledge their gold jewellery as collateral. The loan amount is as per the loan-to-value (LTV) approved by RBI and for leading players like Muthoot Finance it is up to 75%. This type of loan has gained popularity due to its quick processing times and minimal documentation requirements. It provides immediate liquidity to the borrower, making it an attractive option for those needing urgent funds.

Even gold loan providers in India are discovering opportunities by harnessing search trends. As more individuals turn to online platforms for financial solutions, gold loan providers strategically leverage search trends to expand their reach and be visible to meet evolving customer needs. By analyzing searches people make on queries related to availing funds in times of need, lenders can identify emerging trends, understand customer preferences, and tailor their offerings accordingly. This proactive approach enables gold loan providers to stay ahead in a competitive market, attract new customers, and enhance their overall business performance.

To ensure customer convenience, institutes have enabled digital tech interventions, such as a Gold Loan Calculator. A gold loan calculator is a handy tool that helps borrowers understand the repayment structure. By inputting the weight of the gold asset and tenure, borrowers can get an estimate of the loan amount they would need to pay based on their selection of a gold loan scheme, which varies based on tenure and interest rates. This tool facilitates financial planning, ensuring borrowers can comfortably repay the loan without burdening their finances.

The gold rate today plays a crucial role in determining the loan amount. As gold prices fluctuate, so does the loan amount that can be availed against it. Today's dynamic nature of the gold rate adds flexibility to the loan amount, making it more adaptable to the borrower's needs.

A common question among borrowers is how a gold loan impacts the CIBIL score. Since gold loans are secured, they do not require a high CIBIL score for approval. However, timely repayment of the gold loan can positively impact the borrower's CIBIL score. This can enhance their creditworthiness and open up more avenues for credit in the future.

Gold loan benefits encompass a plethora of advantages, including competitive interest rates compared to unsecured loans, flexible repayment options, and swift disbursal. Moreover, gold loans offer accessibility even to individuals with a low CIBIL score, rendering them a favored choice for many. The accessibility and rapid disbursal of the loan amount underscore the reliability of gold loans as a solution for immediate financial requirements. Gold loan benefits are evident not only in the lower interest rates and flexible repayment terms but also in their accessibility, making them a preferred option for those with varying credit profiles.

In conclusion, as the digital landscape transforms, the gold loan market in India is undergoing significant evolution. With the seamless integration of technology, accessing gold loans has become more user-friendly and efficient. As a growing number of individuals opt for gold loans to meet their credit requirements, it's evident that this sector will continue to play a pivotal role in India's financial domain. Understanding factors such as the prevailing gold rate and the benefits of gold loans, utilizing tools like the gold loan calculator, and recognizing the impact on one's CIBIL score are all essential considerations when delving into this financial avenue.

Amidst this evolution, players like Muthoot Finance, with a legacy of over 800 years, have emerged as prominent players in the gold loan market. According to TRA's brand trust report (8th year in continuation), Muthoot Finance is entrusted as India's No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services brand.

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
India The Tribune interview

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

8
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal turned Punjab into ‘ATM of corruption’ to pay his legal fees, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

10
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy: Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna