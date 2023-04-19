LiveFit Fitness Tracker Smartwatch Reviews: Scam or Legit Live Fit Watch Worth It?

Nowadays, people overlook the importance of monitoring their health by neglecting the body's needs. However, tracking one's health is vital for maintaining well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Monitoring the heart rate helps identify any irregularities that might indicate potential cardiovascular health problems. In addition, wearables can calculate the number of calories one burns daily and the number of steps taken, enabling individuals to keep fit.

The LiveFit Tracker tracks health vitals, enabling consumers to identify potential health issues. The innovative device provides real-time data updates enabling one to monitor their health. According to the designer, the device aids in intuitively tracking health vitals with a simplified interface that makes workout plans easy to follow and achieve health goals. What makes the device distinct from other wearables? This review gives a clear insight into LiveFit Tracker and smartwatch.

What Is LiveFit?

LiveFit is an innovative wearable that utilizes the biometric features of a fitness wristband and smartwatch. The fitness tracker is designed to monitor and track fitness metrics, including steps taken, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep patterns. LiveFit tracker integrates a wristband, a smartwatch that syncs with a mobile app to provide consumers with a holistic overview of their activity levels.

In addition, the device has multiple functionalities, as it can display smartphone notifications and provides detailed information on activity levels and sleep patterns. It's designed with an intuitive touch control interface and in different wristband hues. Moreover, it's sweat-proof and splash resistant. According to the creator, it's adaptable to all and compatible with Android and iOS devices.

How Does It Work?

LiveFit Fitness Tracker uses sensors that collect data on physical activity and biometric measurements. It tracks the steps taken, calories burned, and intensity of the activity. The tracker monitors heart rate by detecting changes in the blood flow in the biometric wrist, providing real-time heart rate data.

The collected data is sent to a smartphone through synchronization. The app aggregates the data providing detailed information on physical activity and health metrics, including distance traveled, calories burned, and heart rate. The sensors also detect sleep patterns, enabling consumers to improve their overall well-being.

Key Features

LiveFit has the following unique features:

Real-Time Exercise Stats

LiveFit provides consumers with immediate feedback on their physical activity, enabling them to adjust their workouts and achieve their goals. The information is analyzed from the intensity of the activity, duration spent, distance covered, calories burned, and heart rate. As a result, it determines the progress by providing exercise stats enabling consumers to adjust their exercise, whether cardio or high-intensity interval training routine.

Vital Functions Monitoring

Consumers can track their biometric measurements on various health vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation levels. Monitoring how the heart rate responds to stressors aids in optimizing consumers' health and addressing any irregularities, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Smartphone Notifications

Users of the fitness tracker can get notifications from their smartphones during workouts. Some notifications include incoming calls, texts, messages, and app notifications. However, consumers can turn off the feature. The feature allows consumers to stay connected while away from their phones.

Sleep Tracking

The sleep tracking feature provides users with valuable insights into the duration and quality of sleep. Some of the vital health metrics regarding sleep include total sleep time, stages of sleep, i.e., light, deep, and REM, and the number of times one wakes up at night.

Bluetooth Connectivity

The design connects Bluetooth to sync data with other smart devices and phones. As a result, users can view their fitness data analysis on their smartphones. Moreover, users can connect LiveFit to fitness tracking apps, heart rate monitors, and other devices that enable users to make informed decisions on fitness goals.

Sweat-Proof and Splash-Resistant

LiveFit Fitness Tracker can withstand sweat, rain, and moisture exposure during outdoor workouts. However, the designer recommends that consumers remove it while swimming since it's not waterproof, and the water resistance level may not fully protect the device from damage.

Prolonged Battery Life

Consumers can use the device for extended hours without charging. Once fully charged, it can last for a few days depending on the consumer's physical activity. Users can disable unnecessary features, use the device power saving mode or turn off the display while not in use to save power and battery life.

Data Tracking Capability

One of the critical features of LiveFit is its ability to collect data on users' physical activity and health. According to the designer, LiveFit can track data for up to 7 days while synchronized with a phone. The data allows consumers to monitor their progress and decide on their fitness and wellness goals.

Detachable Wristband

Consumers can customize the look and style of the Fitness tracker by swapping the wristband with their preferred color. The detachable wristband allows the user to change or clean it. In addition, users can adjust the size for a comfortable fit.

Different Hues

LiveFit wristbands are designed in different colors, and users can select their preferred hue during purchase. One can match their outfit and other accessories with the fitness tracker colors for personalized style and preferences.

Purchasing the LiveFit Tracker

The fitness tracker and smartwatch can be purchased via the official website, where consumers get a limited-time discount coupon. The available packages are selling at the following prices:

Best Seller Package: 2 LiveFit Fitness Trackers are available at $39 each, from a regular retail price of $79.99, a total of $77.99, saving consumers 51% + $7.99 shipping and handling fee.

3 Trackers Combo: Consumers save 63% by selecting this package, as each LiveFit tracker is available at $29.33 each from a regular price of $79.99, a total of $87.99 + $8.99 shipping and handling fee.

1 LiveFit Tracker: A single fitness tracker is being sold at $39.99 from a regular retail price of $79.99, which is 50% off + $6.99.

Consumers also have a chance to get fitness tracker replacement bands for a one-time payment of $9.99, shipped freely with the LiveFit Tracker order. Moreover, one can get an extended 2-year warranty and replacement plan for $11.98. Deliveries are made within 2-3 business days.

Money Back Guarantee

Unsatisfied consumers can liaise with the customer care center and get a full refund by calling 1-833-656-0901. The designer of LiveFit has provided a 30-day money-back guarantee on the device. However, the shipping and handling fee is excluded from the refund.

Benefits

According to the designer, LiveFit Fitness Tracker is significant in the following approaches:

Health Tracking

The device provides various health vitals tracking options, and it tracks physical activity, sleep, heart rate, oxygen levels, and calories burned which aids in overall health and wellness. Users track their physical activity, enabling them to make informed decisions to achieve their goals. By monitoring the heart rate, consumers can quickly identify irregularities and seek medical attention, preventing serious heart conditions.

Fitness Tracking

The tracker is designed to capture physical activity metrics, which aid in monitoring the progress and enable users to remain motivated to achieve their fitness goals. Daily step count, 24/7 calories burned, and other metrics are crucial for improving fitness levels and tracking progress. Moreover, the tracker provides real-time feedback, providing a sense of accountability and commitment toward an active lifestyle.

Remaining Proactive

It's designed for consumers to ensure they remain active in keeping fit as it tracks physical activity and monitors progress. The fitness tracker enables users to set goals for physical activity and track their progress. The constant reminders through notifications would allow users to reduce sedentary behavior and improve their fitness levels. Staying active improves cardiovascular health and better sleep and minimizes the risk of chronic health conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Better Sleep Cycle

LiveFit provides users with information on sleep patterns enabling them to adjust and improve their sleep quality. It offers real-time feedback on sleep quality and helps users identify factors that may impact the sleep cycle. Moreover, consumers follow a constituent routine that helps them achieve better sleep quality.

Fit for All

Users can set personalized fitness goals based on fitness levels and preferences. It tracks the user's physical activity and monitors their progress regardless of the starting point. Whether one is starting exercise or progressing in keeping fit, the device enables them to achieve their goals.

Remaining Connected

It can sync with iOS and Android devices and various platforms. As a result, users remain connected at work and personal life without constantly checking their phones. Consumers may decide to receive alerts or not based on their preferences.

Final Word

LiveFit Fitness Tracker can enable users to achieve their fitness goals with ease. The smartwatch and fitness tracker monitors sleep patterns and health vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure, steps taken, and calories burned. Moreover, the data is aggregated to provide comprehensive information that identifies health issues early, minimizing the risk of severe health conditions like cardiovascular disease.

It's splash-resistant and sweat-proof, allowing users to engage in outdoor activities despite extreme weather. Moreover, it's compatible with other smart devices, and users can send information to iOS and Android devices. Users can get smartphone notifications from the device with an intuitive interface. Consumers can order the fitness tracker and smartwatch now and get a discount of up to 60%. Visit the official website to learn more today!

