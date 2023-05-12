 Need Advanced Oral Care? OC500 from Oracura Emerges as the Best Water Flosser in India : The Tribune India

Need Advanced Oral Care? OC500 from Oracura Emerges as the Best Water Flosser in India

Need Advanced Oral Care? OC500 from Oracura Emerges as the Best Water Flosser in India

The Countertop Smart Water Flosser OC500, from Oracura



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: When it comes to maintaining dental hygiene, brushing and flossing are two essential things to consider. While brushing takes care of the outer surface of your teeth, flossing helps clean the tight spaces in between them, which can prevent cavities and gum disease. In recent years, water flossers have emerged as a popular alternative to traditional flossing, offering a convenient and effective way to remove plaque and bacteria and keep the mouth clean.

If you're planning to invest in a water flosser, the OC500 from Oracura may be your best buy. This dental flosser is a countertop smart water flosser that offers advanced features and technology for a superior flossing experience. With 5 adjustable water pressure settings and 2 modes of flossing, you can customise your flossing experience to your preferences. The 360° rotary nozzle and 0.6mm ultra-fine water jet spray make it easy to clean even hard-to-reach areas of your mouth, while the 450ml tank capacity ensures you can floss for a longer period without needing to refill.

But what really sets the OC500 flosser apart as the best water flosser in India is its family-friendly design. It comes with 5 nozzle tips, making it easy for multiple people to use the same tool. And with a 2-minute auto-timer, you don't have to worry about over-flossing, which is a common mistake many people make. The product carry pouch allows for easy storage, and the USB type-C cable ensures you can recharge the flosser quickly and easily.

Don't just take our word for it - here are some testimonials from satisfied customers who have used the OC500 as their go-to dental flosser:

"I was hesitant to buy a water flosser at first, but the OC500 from Oracura has completely changed my mind. It's so easy to use, and I love how I can adjust the water pressure to my liking. Plus, the fact that it's rechargeable and comes with a product carry pouch makes it super convenient to use and store. I definitely recommend this as the best water flosser in India!" - Rina S, a customer of Oracura.

"As an individual with braces, I've always struggled with keeping them clean and flossed properly. The Countertop Smart Water Flosser OC500 from Oracura has made flossing with braces effortless. Its orthodontic tip and 0% to 100% adjustable water pressure settings make it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. The handle with extended pipe allows deep cleaning, resulting in a significant improvement in my dental health. I highly recommend this product to anyone with braces or lookingto improve their oral hygiene routine." - Vikram P., a customer of Oracura

If you're ready to buy a water flosser, consider the OC500 from Oracura as your best option. With its advanced features, family-friendly design, and satisfied customers, it's no wonder why it's considered the best dental water flosser in India.

Overall, using the OC500 from Oracura is a great way to keep your teeth and gums healthy. It's a convenient, effective and safe way to floss that anyone can use. So if you're looking for a dentist-recommended and affordable way to take care of your oral hygiene, consider this an ideal bet. Your teeth and gums will thank you in the long run!

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Chandigarh

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

4
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

5
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

6
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

7
Punjab

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

8
Chandigarh

Airport firm to give land for road

9
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Drugs-on-cruise case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Says received report from panel; lists batch of PILs and ple...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Will safeguard students' interests: Saint Kabir Public School management

Airport firm to give land for road

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Nikki Yadav murder case

Delhi Police record statement of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy