Top LG Washing Machine Features & Latest Models in India

Over the years, both the designs and status of washing machines have undergone significant changes. One brand name that has remained formidable throughout this journey is LG. Beginning its journey in 1969 with a simple washer, today, LG manufactures a range of advanced and feature-optimised washing machines. From developing the world’s first dual spray steam washer to ideating the advanced 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, LG has spearheaded several groundbreaking inventions.

LG has further cemented its position as a leading brand by striking the right price-to-performance balance. Ensuring that washing machine prices stay within the affordability threshold of most Indian customers has earned the brand an ace position in the market. Buying an LG washing machine is undoubtedly a wise option. The LG washing machine has gained a customer’s trust and has built a good customer base over a period of time.

Given this impeccable combination of quality and price, it would be imprudent to opt for something other than an LG washing machine. Here’s how LG washing machines give you respite from your weekly laundry chores.

Top LG Washing Machine Features

Wind Jet Dry - Spending hours waiting for your laundry to dry is undoubtedly a hassle. LG washing machines help you avoid this hassle with the unique Wind Jet Dry feature. By rotating the spin tub at high spin speeds, semi-automatic LG washing machines remove excess moisture from your washed laundry and cut down on time needed to line-dry clothes.

AI DD Intelligent System - The latest LG washing machines come armed with the AI Direct Drive Intelligent System that eliminates the need to focus on nitty-gritty when doing your laundry. Smart sensor-enabled LG washing machines pick appropriate washing motions by detecting the weight of your load and the softness of the fabrics.

Turbo Wash - The Turbo Wash feature of a front-loading LG washing machine creates a strong vortex inside the drum to easily remove tough stains. This powerful wash action, coupled with the JetSpray technology, helps cut down the wash cycle durations to just 59 minutes while also boosting efficiency.

Steam Clean Technology - LG washing machines with built-in heaters use hot steam to eliminate dirt and germs from your soiled laundry loads. This disinfecting steam helps kill up to 99% of dust mites and allergens, effectively sanitising your washed loads to keep respiratory ailments and allergies at bay.

Smart Diagnosis Support - Accessible via the LG ThinQ App, you can use this feature to diagnose operational errors in your LG washing machine. This feature ensures that troubleshooting is just a touch away!

Wi-Fi-enabled Interface - You can remotely control LG washing machine models that come with Wi-Fi support. This means that you can start, stop and regulate cycles even while away. You can also download more wash cycles from the ThinQ app to give your clothes the custom care they deserve.

Auto Restart - While power cuts can interfere with your wash cycles, LG washing machines ensure that you don’t have to run manual interventions to restart cycles. Since most LG washing machines come with an auto-restart feature, they can automatically resume cycles once the power returns.

Tub Clean Cycle - The Tub Clean feature ensures that your LG washing machine always smells great and remains hygienic. Running this programme after 30 cycles helps remove the accumulated detergent residues, dirt and debris inside the tub.

Child Lock - Most LG washing machines come with a Child Lock feature that helps guarantee the safety of your kids. You can activate this feature once the wash cycle starts to lock the control panel.

Rat Away Technology - LG washing machines come with a 3mm plastic base with rat-repellent chemicals that help prevent rodents from damaging the appliance. This ensures that you get to use the washing machine for years without worrying about rat damage.

Latest LG Washing Machine Models

Now that you know about the brilliant features an LG washing machine has to offer, here’s a list of the latest models from the brand you can review.

LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive Washer and Steam (FHV1207Z2M)

This LG washing machine uses the brand’s latest AI DD technology to provide 18% more protection to your laundry. After the intelligent sensors have gauged the proper cleaning motions, the 6 Motion DD technology rotates the drum in multiple directions to ensure optimum cleaning. The steam clean feature minimises contaminants in your clothes to keep your family healthy. This model also comes with a dedicated Allergy Care programme that comes in handy for those prone to seasonal allergies. Delayed start, pre-wash, auto-restart, laundry add and smart diagnosis are some of the other convenience features you’ll get to enjoy with this LG washer.

Washing Machine Price: Rs 43,990

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine (THD09NWM)

The direct drive motor of this LG washing machine optimises power consumption while also lowering noise and vibration outputs. On the cleaning front, it leverages the power of LG’s Smart Motion and TurboDrum technologies to deliver the perfect cleaning performance. The Fuzzy Logic technology of this washer can intuitively detect the right washing conditions as per the laundry load and its degree of soiling. Apart from a swift Quick Wash programme, you also get dedicated wash modes for woollen clothes and jeans. Smart diagnosis, auto pre-wash, auto restart and standby power saver modes are some of the other features you can enjoy with this latest model.

Washing Machine Price: Rs 38,990

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing with In-Built Heater (THD09SWM)

With the TurboDrum and pulsator rotating in opposite directions, a strong vortex is created inside the wash drum. This pulsating water current loosens dirt particles to ensure that your laundry is squeaky clean. Additionally, thanks to the built-in heater, you can easily wash your laundry with hot water, eliminating both tough stains and harmful germs. Moreover, since this model is compatible with the ThinQ app, you can keep an eye on your wash cycles even when away.

Washing Machine Price: Rs 41,990

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (P8015SGAZ)

Thanks to this semi-automatic top-load LG washing machine's Roller Jet Pulsator and Spin Shower technology, you can bid farewell to tough stains. This model boasts a unique soak process whereby your clothes marinate in a concentrated detergent solution before being thoroughly washed. This helps loosen dirt particles and ensure better cleaning results. This LG washing machine also boasts a collar scrubber that helps you bypass the cumbersome chore of hand scrubbing collars and cuffs. The advanced lint collector prevents fluff from blocking your pipes, while the three custom wash programmes give your clothes the care they deserve. Additionally, thanks to the Wind Jet Dry feature, this LG washer cuts down your laundry's drying time by half.

Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,990