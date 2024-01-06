5 die as speeding lorry rams auto-rickshaw in Telangana

ANI

Mahabubnagar, January 6

Five people were killed as a speeding lorry rammed an auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening near the Balanagar Chowrasta area.

According to SP Harshvardhan, a speeding lorry hit an auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers, including an infant.

Five of the six people died on the spot, the SP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Telangana