56 confirmed deaths due to heatstroke

New Delhi, June 2

India’s heat-related deaths continue to rise with several cases being reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh on the last day of polling (June 1) reported at least 33 heat-related deaths. Navdeep Rinwa, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, said 33 polling personnel died due to heatstroke. “A monetary compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased,” he said.

PM reviews situation Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over most parts of the country on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the situation of the ongoing heatwave in the country and the preparedness for the onset of monsoon

The PM was briefed that as per IMD forecasts, the heatwave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

On Friday (May 31), 15 polling personnel in UP died due to heat-related illness.

In Odisha, 19 people died of heatstroke on June 1.

The Bihar Government said 29 people had died due to heatstroke on May 31.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data, of 24,849 suspected cases reported between March and May, 56 deaths were due to heatstroke. According to the data, Madhya Pradesh saw 14 confirmed deaths due to heat-related illnesses over the last three months followed by 11 in Maharashtra. However, the data does not include the reports from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“The data will be upgraded. Reports on heatstroke deaths are awaited from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. Some states have reported issues in data entry. The data visible may not be final submission from states. The numbers are likely to rise,” an official source said.

As per the NCDC, casualty reported due to exposure to high ambient temperature either causing loss of life or significantly contributing to it is termed as heat-related casualty.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the body’s inability to regulate internal temperature and eliminate heat gain in such conditions increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. “The strain put on the body as it tries to cool itself also stresses the heart and kidneys. As a result, heat extremes can worsen health risks from chronic conditions (cardiovascular, mental, respiratory and diabetes related conditions) and cause acute kidney injury,” it said.

