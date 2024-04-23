65,960 Indians became US citizens in FY22

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, April 22
As many as 65,960 Indians became US citizens in financial year 2022, making India the second largest country of origin for new citizens in America but they are also among the national groups with the highest percentages of persons who are ineligible for naturalisation, according to a US Congressional Research Service report released last week.
Nearly 9.69 lakh foreigners became US citizens in FY2022. Individuals born in Mexico represented the largest number of naturalisations, followed by persons from India, Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.
Mexicans got the highest number of citizenships (1.28 lakh). The Philippines was the third, accounting for 53,000, followed by Cuba (46,000) and China (27,000). People from India living in the US are now 28.31 lakh, next only to Mexicans with 1 crore. Those of Chinese origin are 22 lakh, and the Philippines 20 lakh.
