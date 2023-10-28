 7 members of family found dead at their apartment in Gujarat’s Surat; police suspect mass suicide : The Tribune India

  7 members of family found dead at their apartment in Gujarat's Surat; police suspect mass suicide

7 members of family found dead at their apartment in Gujarat’s Surat; police suspect mass suicide

Six persons died apparently due to consuming some poisonous substance, while one was found hanging: Police

7 members of family found dead at their apartment in Gujarat’s Surat; police suspect mass suicide

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Surat, October 28

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence in Surat city of Gujarat on Saturday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of mass suicide.

The bodies of the seven deceased were found in an apartment in Adajan locality, police said, adding that a note was also recovered from their house which says that the family was taking the extreme step out of financial distress.

Police found that six persons died apparently due to consuming some poisonous substance, while one was found hanging.

“A man, his wife, his parents, the couple’s six-year-old son and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Siddheshwar Apartment in Surat this afternoon. We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” DCP (Zone-5) R P Barot said.

While the man - Manish Solanki (37) who worked as a contractor - was found hanging, the bodies of six members of his family, including three children, were found lying on the bed and the floor of the house. The six family members appeared to have died after consuming a poisonous substance, the official said.

As per the note recovered from the house, the family took the extreme step out of financial distress caused after being unable to recover money lent to someone, Barot said, adding that a bottle, which apparently contained the poisonous substance, has also been recovered.

Surat Mayor Niranjan Zanzmera said, “It appears that Solanki made his family members consume poison before hanging himself. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem.”

#Gujarat

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

