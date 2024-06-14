 Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM; allotted Rural Development portfolio : The Tribune India

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM; allotted Rural Development portfolio

Along with Chandrababu Naidu, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in on Wednesday

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada, on June 12, 2024. PTI



PTI

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), June 14

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday designated Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister.

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. Rural Water Supply department would also be handled by Kalyan.

“Congratulations to Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate all my colleagues in the cabinet on being assigned their portfolios,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.

Noting that the new ministers have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of people’s governance, Naidu exuded confidence that all the ministers will strive to deliver and meet people’s expectations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

During the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019, Lokesh had worked as the IT Minister.

Anitha Vangalapudi was given Home Affairs and Disaster Management portfolios while K Atchannaidu, Andhra Pradesh TDP president, has been allotted Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development & Fisheries departments.

P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration - which would be responsible for the development of the Amaravati capital region.

K Ravinda was named Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise.

Janasena leader N Manohar has been entrusted with the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs portfolios.

BJP’s Satya Kumar Yadav has been Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Medical Education.

Nasyam Mohammed Farook is Minister for Law & Justice and Minority Welfare while P Keshav is Finance, Planning and Commercial Taxes & Legislative Minister.

A Satya Prasad was given the portfolios of Revenue and Registration & Stamps.

K Parthasarathy would be the Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations.

D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has been allocated Social Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare and Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer Minister.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar is the Energy Minister.

Janasena’s K Durgesh will be Tourism and Culture & Cinematography Minister.

G Sandhya Rani has been entrusted with Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare portfolios while BC Janardhan Reddy will be Minister in charge of Roads & Buildings and Infrastructure & Investments.

TG Bharat is the Industries & Commerce and Food Processing Minister.

S Savitha has been named Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles while V Subash has been allocated the Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services portfolios.

K Srinivas is the Minister for MSMEs, Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and NRI Empowerment & Relations and M Ramprasad Reddy will handle the Transport and Youth & Sports portfolios.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold the portfolios of General Administration Department (GAD), Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

“My best wishes to you (ministers) all as you embark on this journey of service and devotion,” Naidu added.

Along with Naidu, the Cabinet is 25-member strong and includes those from the Janasena and BJP. It is an amalgamation of 17 freshers and eight experienced ministers. Eight ministers come from BC communities, one Muslim, two SCs and an ST, among others.

Besides Naidu, 20 ministers belong to TDP, three are from Janasena and one from BJP.

The age bracket of the new ministers ranged between 41 and 74.

