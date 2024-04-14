Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

New Delhi, April 14
Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.
Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.
The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.
Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.
