Akhilesh enters poll fray from Kannauj

PTI

Kannauj (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination from the Kannauj LS constituency on Thursday. He replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav, days after the latter was announced as the party's candidate from Kannauj.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Tej Pratap Yadav