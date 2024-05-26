Army Chief visits his own regiment ahead of retirement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, who is due to retire on May 31, today visited his regiment, the Bombay Sappers, to which he was commissioned into 42 years ago.

Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, a specialised engineering regiment of the Army, in December 1982.

