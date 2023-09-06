Army plans to buy 170 armoured recovery vehicles

New Delhi, September 5
The Army plans to procure 170 tracked armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs) which are specialist vehicles to operate in multiple terrain, including plains, desert and high altitude and mountainous areas.
A Request for Information (RFI) was issued Tuesday by the Army. An RFI is the first step of the tendering process. The ARV are used to recover tanks and heavy equipment in case of a breakdown during an operation. Army requires ARVs for operations during day and night and in conditions such as snow, rain and sand.
