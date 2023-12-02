Assam suspends 21 ACS, APS officers

PTI

Guwahati, December 1



The Assam Government has suspended 21 state civil service and police service officers for their alleged involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) ‘cash for job’ scam. Out of the 21 officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four from the Assam Civil Services (ACS), three assistant employment officers, two assistant registrar of cooperative societies and one excise inspector.

