Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 9
Ahead of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Sunday evening, ministerial hopefuls from the NDA alliance have begun to get phone calls, sources said.
Early calls have gone to TDP's Rammohan Naidu; JDU's Lalan Singh, Ramnath Thakur; RLD's Jayant Chaudhry; LJP's Chirag Paswan; JDS' HD Kumaraswamy; HAM's Jitan Manjhi; and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.
Official sources said the TDP with 16 MPs, the second largest constituent of the NDA, may get four ministerial berths and JDU with 12 MPs may get two.
The above names were reported by The Tribune in its columns on Sunday.
The names of Praful Patel and Ramdas Athawale are also being considered.
Sources said the first council of ministers today could be modest with fewer inclusions, for instance, from the TDP.
Other hopefuls from the ally camp could be accommodated in a later expansion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...