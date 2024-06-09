Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 9

Ahead of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Sunday evening, ministerial hopefuls from the NDA alliance have begun to get phone calls, sources said.

Early calls have gone to TDP's Rammohan Naidu; JDU's Lalan Singh, Ramnath Thakur; RLD's Jayant Chaudhry; LJP's Chirag Paswan; JDS' HD Kumaraswamy; HAM's Jitan Manjhi; and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Official sources said the TDP with 16 MPs, the second largest constituent of the NDA, may get four ministerial berths and JDU with 12 MPs may get two.

The above names were reported by The Tribune in its columns on Sunday.

The names of Praful Patel and Ramdas Athawale are also being considered.

Sources said the first council of ministers today could be modest with fewer inclusions, for instance, from the TDP.

Other hopefuls from the ally camp could be accommodated in a later expansion.

