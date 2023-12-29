Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits state-run hospital for routine check-up

Kolkata, December 29
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday went to a state-run hospital here for a routine check-up of her left knee, which she had injured earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter.
Banerjee went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where doctors conducted a few routine tests, she told reporters.
“Don’t worry, I am perfectly fine. I just came here for a check-up. I am walking normally now... around 20,000 steps daily,” the CM said.
“I also interacted with the doctors and discussed some of the issues faced by the hospital,” Banerjee said after she came out of the Woodburn Block around 7.30 pm.
Banerjee, before boarding her car, conveyed her New Year greetings to people of the state.
The Chief Minister suffered injuries on her left knee in June when her helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the IAF helipad in Sevoke near Siliguri.
In September, her left knee was injured again during a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai.
