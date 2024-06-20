 Bengal train accident: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew, Jalpaiguri division’s operating dept : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Bengal train accident: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew, Jalpaiguri division’s operating dept

Bengal train accident: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew, Jalpaiguri division’s operating dept

The majority view is that the rear-end dashing of Kanchanjunga Express by the goods train may have occurred due to the failure of the goods train crew to obey the rule of “passing the automatic signal at danger position” and “keeping excessive speed of the train”

Bengal train accident: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew, Jalpaiguri division’s operating dept

At least 10 persons were killed, including the passenger train’s guard and the pilot of the goods train. Photo: Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, June 20 

The initial probe into the June 17 Kanchanjunga Express accident has suggested there were lapses by the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) rail division and the crew of the goods train that hit the passenger train.

At least 10 persons were killed, including the passenger train’s guard and the pilot of the goods train after it rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday.

The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact by the goods train’s locomotive at 8.55 am, the official said.  

Soon after the accident, Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha said the collision took place because the goods train disregarded the signal. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has started a probe into the cause of the accident.

The railways also set up a probe team of six senior officials who have filed their preliminary report.

While five officials have blamed the goods train driver for violating signals as well as the speed restriction, one has given a dissenting note suggesting that the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri rail division failed to take adequate measures to safeguard the route between Ranipatra (RNI) and Chattar Hat Junction (CAT).

The majority view is that the rear-end dashing of Kanchanjunga Express by the goods train may have occurred due to the failure of the goods train crew (driver, assistant driver and guard) to obey the rule of “passing the automatic signal at danger position” and also “keeping the excessive speed of the train”. 

In his dissent note, one official, the chief loco inspector (CLI) of the NJP division, said the automatic and semi-automatic signals had not been working since 5.50 am on June 17. 

In such a situation, the whole section (route between RNI and CAT) should have been converted into an Absolute Block System (a system to allow only one train at a time between RNI and CAT), the official further said referring to the railway rules.

Giving details on what happened before the accident, the probe report said that Kanchanjunga Express departed from the Ranipatra station at 8.27 am on June 17 with two authority letters T/A 912 and T369 (3B).

“T/A 912 allowed the driver to cross all red signals and it didn’t mention any speed. On the other hand, T369 (3B) mentioned that the driver would cross the two signals immediately after leaving the RNI station at 15 kmph speed,” a railway source from New Jalpaiguri said.

According to the probe report, the same two authority letters were also issued to the goods train that departed from the Ranipatra station at 8.42 am. 

The report also suggests that Kanchanjunga Express was waiting at one of the defective signals when the goods train hit it from behind.

The probe officials said that five coaches of the passenger train and eleven wagons of the goods train were affected in the accident. They said that they found two dead bodies stuck in the general coach of the passenger train and they were taken out after cutting the coach portion.

The probe report doesn’t mention the speed the goods train was running at the time of the accident. Now, the Commissioner of Railway Safety is carrying out a detailed investigation. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

3
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

4
Punjab

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II: Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

5
Himachal

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

6
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

7
Punjab

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

8
Punjab

Punjab: Husbands off to Delhi as MPs, wives set to fight to be MLAs

9
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

10
Punjab

After poll euphoria in Punjab, daggers out in Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry

UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry

Fresh date to be announced soon, says Education Ministry Joi...

NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul claims that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousan...

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from fourth-floor apartment

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

In his prime, Johnson was member of a formidable Karnataka b...


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur in over Rs 20,000 crore bank fraud case

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Jalandhar: To take on turncoats, Congress relies on hardcore worker

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute