Bihar IIT-JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

PTI

Jaipur, June 16

A 17-year-old youth preparing for IIT-JEE competitive exam committed suicide by hanging himself at his room in Rajasthan’s Kota city, the police said on Sunday.

Ayush Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar’s Motihari, was staying at a paying guest house in the Mahaveer Nagar area to prepare for the competitive exam.

This is the 11th suicide committed by any student preparing for competitive exam in education hub Kota this year so far.

#Bihar #Rajasthan