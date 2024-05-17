BJP on mission to end reservation: RJD chief

New Delhi, May 16
In a post on “X”, RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav today urged the electorate to stay vigilant and accused the BJP of being on a mission to end reservation, democracy and the Constitution.
“The BJP is on a mission to dismantle reservation, democracy and the Constitution,” said Lalu. He emphasised the importance of the Constitution in providing security against inequality, oppression and abuse. He pointed out that the BJP leaders had advocated changes in the Constitution to remove reservations. He called on the citizens to teach the BJP a “lesson” for its perceived assault on the fundamental rights.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday