 BJP wants Mamata to quit over 'lawlessness' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP wants Mamata to quit over ‘lawlessness’

BJP wants Mamata to quit over ‘lawlessness’

BJP wants Mamata to quit over ‘lawlessness’

Mamata Banerjee



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 1

The BJP on Monday sought resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a video surfaced of a man administering brutal “justice” to a runaway couple in a West Bengal village.

The video shows a hefty man beating up the couple with a clutch of soft bamboo sticks. A crowd can be seen watching the spectacle by forming a circle around the beating spot. When the woman doubles up and collapses in a corner, she is lifted by her hair by one from the crowd and pushed at the centre again for further assault.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took suo motu cognisance of the incident which took place in Lakshmipur village of Chopra division in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week. It has also decided to send its team to West Bengal for a spot inquiry.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to justice and governance. Bhatia also alleged that the perpetrator was a leader from Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. “Law and order have collapsed in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should resign forthwith as she is unable to ensure the safety and security of citizens,” he said.



Tribune News Service



#BJP #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal


