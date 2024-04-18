BJP worker killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, April 17
A BJP worker was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, the police said on Wednesday.
Editorial: Bastar encounter
The incident, which took place at Dandvan village late Tuesday, came after the killing of at least 29 Naxalites in Kanker district of the state. Narayanpur district falls in the Bastar constituency, which will go to the polls on April 19. This was the ninth killing of a local BJP worker by Naxalites since February 2023.
