BJP’s Moradabad candidate dies day after voting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar passed away at AIIMS hospital here on Saturday. He was 72 and ailing for some time.

The voting on Moradabad seat took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday and eyebrows had been raised as he had not participated in the campaigning due to his deteriorating health condition.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “He had some problem in his throat and underwent a surgery. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up.”

Sarvesh Kumar had won the 2014 polls from Moradabad by 88,000 votes, but lost in 2019 to ST Hasan of the SP by 1 lakh votes.

#AIIMS #BJP #Lok Sabha