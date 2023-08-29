Canadian PM to attend G20 summit

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, August 28

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is the latest world leader after Presidents of the US and South Korea, besides the PMs of Australia and Italy, to confirm his attendance at the G20 summit to be held here.

Confirming his attendance, Trudeau said he was disappointed that Ukraine was not invited to the summit. Trudeau recently held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he would give due attention to Kyiv’s concerns. “I will be at the G20 in a week and I’m disappointed that you won’t be included. But as you know, we will be speaking up strongly for you. We will continue to make sure that the world stands with Ukraine,” he said.

