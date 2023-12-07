Congress hatching conspiracy to divide India, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, December 6

A day after DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar’s controversial remark on Hindi heartland states, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday questioned the Congress, saying, “Why are you silent when your allies are criticising Hindus, Hindi language, Sanatan Dharma and attacking Indian culture?”

“A well-planned conspiracy is being hatched to erode the unity of India. It began with the loss in Amethi, followed by Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Wayanad, which seemed to belittle North Indians. Rahul’s words indicate the deep-seated animosity and the divisive work done to split the country. They stood with the ‘tukde tukde’ gang even in the middle of the night. They want to break India and want to rule over its pieces, but we will not allow this,” the minister said.

“After the loss in recent elections, the Opposition is now down to abusing and challenging the Indian culture, and this is part of a planned programme,” said Thakur. “We will not let them show the Hindu religion, Hindi and Sanatan Dharma in poor light,” Thakur said.

“On the one hand, PM Modi is trying to spread the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in the world and is running the government with the motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, the Opposition, on the other, is using foul language and blaming the EVMs for their loss in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” said Thakur. Yesterday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Senthilkumar had said, “The BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the ‘gaumutra’ states.”

