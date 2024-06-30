 Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral : The Tribune India

  India
  Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

The man seen in the video beating up the two with a bamboo stick is allegedly a local TMC leader

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

The couple being assaulted. PTI



PTI

Raiganj, June 30

The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case after a video clip of a brutal assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relation went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

The man who was seen in the video beating up the two with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

While the opposition BJP, Congress and CPI(M) slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident, the ruling TMC said the matter would be investigated.

Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K said the police had watched the video clip on social media and registered a case after verification.

"We have initiated raids to arrest the culprit and will investigate the reason behind the act promptly," he said.

The video clip shows the man beating up the woman who grimaced in pain, as a large number of people were watching. The accused also thrashed a man with the stick. 

"This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf' sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahman," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

He claimed that there is a Sandeshkhali in every village of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "curse for women".

"There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" Malviya said in the post.

Shahjahan is an arrested TMC functionary of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against Trinamool Congress leaders.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that attacks on ordinary people and the TMC's political opponents are continuing in West Bengal, though the Trinamool Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"How can a woman be beaten up in this way? Attack on any woman is barbaric and deplorable,” he said.

“Such incidents of violence are giving a bad name to West Bengal," the senior Congress leader said.

Local TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman denied he has any connection with the accused and distanced himself from the incident.

He said it was a village matter and not related to the party.

TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's alleged illicit relationship, which "did not go down well with the villagers".

He said the party would investigate the episode.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident but also pointed out that such kangaroo courts were common during the Left Front regime too. 

