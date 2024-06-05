NDA leaders meet in New Delhi, repose faith in Narendra Modi's leadership; MPs to meet soon

PTI

New Delhi, June 5

Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance met here on Wednesday and reposed faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi.

They deliberated on the details of government formation a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha election which paved the way for a third term for Modi.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan were among those present at the meeting chaired by Modi. Senior BJP leaders were also in attendance.

VIDEO | "The NDA meeting was chaired at the PM's residence, which was also attended by CM (Nitish Kumar). Everyone put forth their views and thanked the public for this mandate to the NDA for a third time. The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi will soon be formed,… pic.twitter.com/Um0Va2uw5Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2024

