Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers' protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual report

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual report

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The ruling BJP’s ideological mentor organisation RSS on Saturday urged cadres to ensure 100 per cent voting in the General Election to be held between April 19 and June 1 and flagged “disruptive tendencies at play in Punjab and Haryana”. The reference was to the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Punjab and the 2023 communal violence in Nuh.

The annual report 2023-24 presented at the start of a three-day meeting of All-India Pratinidhi Sabha, RSS’ highest decision-making body in Nagpur, while lauding the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya as a sign of national unity said separatist tendencies were raising their head in Punjab in the garb of farmers’ agitation.

“This year will be remembered forever as the golden year of the Ram Temple consecration in the newly constructed temple at Ayodhya.... The successful landing on the moon by Chandrayaan-3 space project, the memorable G20 summit, which resonated with the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and the introduction of submarine tourism in Dwarka by PM Narendra Modi, have, apart from enthusing the entire country, shown the competence of the nation in many spheres. While on one hand there is a perceptible enthusiasm for useful action in Hindu society, a few problems and crises on the other are also challenging the nation. The disruptive and divisive forces are never happy with any positive development,” the report said.

Among the disruptive events, it listed Haryana’s Mewat violence and farmers’ agitation in Punjab. “In the Mewat area, a section of Muslim community violently attacked a VHP yatra. Social tension prevailed for months and the issue is still not settled. The separate terrorism in Punjab has raised again its ugly head under the pretext of farmers’ agitation. Especially in Punjab, attempts are being made to spread anarchy just two months before the Lok Sabha elections,” said the report. It said the incidents of atrocities on hundreds of women especially of the SCs and STs communities in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali had shaken the conscience of the entire society. The RSS report also said the forces inimical to Bharat, Hindutva or Sangh were in active search of new plans and designs to disrupt these three.

It also launched a veiled attack on the Opposition for anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, the North-South divide and the caste census push. “The frequent rising of the bogie that Sanatan Dharma is the cause for all ills in our nation or the separate issue of cutting South or the play of politics in the sensitive matter of caste census are all aimed at disunity of the nation through distorted narratives,” the Sangh report, presented by RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, added.

‘Manipur unrest conflict between 2 communities’

On the Manipur violence, the RSS said the conflict created mistrust between the two sections of society — Meitei and Kuki — causing deep wounds. “It is unfortunate that the border state is undergoing a deep, inexplicable pain. The psychological division of society is dangerous,” it said.

