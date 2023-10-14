Drivers shouldn’t work beyond 12 hours: Railyway Board

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

Train drivers’ maximum working hours should not exceed 12 hours, subject to severe operational exigencies, the Railway Board said in consolidated guidelines to all zones on Thursday regarding the duty hours of the running staff, including drivers and guards.

The new instruction, a compilation of the board’s various previous guidelines, reminds zones to take care of the working and rest hours of the running staff to enhance operational safety.

However, the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation, an organisation representing drivers, alleged there were riders in these instructions, which took away their right to proper rest and there was no provision for a lunch break during work.