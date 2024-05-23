Expect fair probe, justice in Maliwal case, says Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Breaking his silence in the May 13 Swati Maliwal assault case, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expected a fair investigation in the matter.

“The matter is currently sub judice and my comment may affect the legal proceedings but I would say that I expect a fair investigation in the matter. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. The police should investigate both versions fairly,” Kejriwal said to a news agency.

He also said he did not have any intention of becoming the next Prime Minister should the opposition INDIA bloc win the 2024 Lok Sabha battle. “AAP is a small party contesting only 22 seats...I have no intention of being the next PM should the INDIA bloc win,” the Delhi CM, out on interim bail in the liquor scam case, said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi of the Congress would be acceptable as a PM face, Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc had not discussed the issue. “INDIA’s PM candidate will be decided after the polls,” he said. Maliwal has accused Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assault when she went to meet the Chief Minister at his residence on May 13. Kumar was arrested and is currently in on five-day police remand.

Kejriwal today also alleged that the Delhi Police would come to interrogate his “old and ill parents on Thursday”.

Earlier today, Swati Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, had said there was pressure on AAP leaders to “malign her as the accused in the assault case (Bibhav) was very powerful”.

“I got a call from a senior party leader. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone. They have to say bad things against Maliwal, they have to break her morale by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party,” Maliwal said on X, adding she would fight alone.

“Someone has been assigned press conference duty... someone has been tasked with tweeting. Someone else has been asked to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations. You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me,” Maliwal added on X.

